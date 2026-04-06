AEW is officially bringing its flagship programming to a brand-new market for the first time.

It was announced that the Wednesday, May 20 episode of Dynamite will emanate from Portland, Maine at the Cross Insurance Arena, marking AEW’s debut event in the state. The show will serve as the go-home edition ahead of Double or Nothing 2026, adding extra significance to the milestone appearance.

Tickets for the event are scheduled to go on sale to the general public this Friday, April 10, beginning at 10 a.m. Eastern time. Promotional material for the show is already circulating, featuring AEW World Champion MJF, Women’s World Champion Thekla, Willow Nightingale, and Will Ospreay.

A notable first.

In related scheduling news, AEW has also locked in a new episode of Collision for Saturday, May 16. That event will take place at the Wicomico Civic Center and will run just one night after the same venue hosts ROH Supercard of Honor 2026, making it a packed weekend for fans in the area.

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