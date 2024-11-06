All Elite Wrestling will be using some new technology in 2025.

Mark J Burns of SVG is reporting that Tony Khan’s promotion will be using Live Media Group IP-based mobile facilities. This will feature a North American–based production truck featuring an EVS MediaInfra Strata router.

AEW EVP and Head of Global Production Mike Mansury stated the following, “The idea was getting more IP-based with everything that we are doing. How can we get AEW to be more towards the cutting edge? That’s always the challenge with our line of work. We’re not quite sport; we’re not quite entertainment. We’re a lovely hybrid. How do we take our form of content and intertwine technology into it that leaves us at the cutting edge and allows us to be trendsetters as opposed to followers?”

He added, “Starting in 2025, you’ll see more of a sports-style presentation in-arena in terms of being able to entertain the audience when there isn’t in-ring content or taped content happening as part of the television broadcast. We want to create a nice split between the live event and TV show, just to make that experience for those in the house feel a bit more special.”

Additionally, it was added that AEW will use 16 production trucks with A and B units.

In other news, The Verge is reporting that Netflix will be delisting most of its interactive titles on December 1. Of the 24 titles currently available, only four will remain.

WWE’s Escape The Undertaker special, which features The New Day trying to escape the Undertaker’s supernatural abode, is one of the delisted titles.