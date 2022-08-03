AEW is apparently planning to launch an all-women’s series.

The company filed to trademark “All Elite Women” on Monday. The filing is not showing up in USPTO (United States Patent & Trademark Office) records as of this writing, but PWInsider has confirmed that the trademark was filed for.

The trademark filing includes several use descriptions, including one for streaming pro wrestling content. The following use descriptions were also included:

– “Entertainment services in the nature of creation, development, and production of television programming; Entertainment services in the nature of professional athletes competing in wrestling; Fan clubs; Music production services; On-line journals, namely, blogs featuring sports and entertainment; Publishing of electronic publications; Television show production; Educational and entertainment services, namely, a continuing program about wrestling accessible by radio, television, satellite, audio, video and computer networks; Entertainment in the nature of live performances by professional wrestlers; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, providing temporary use of non-downloadable video games; Entertainment, namely, a continuing wrestling show broadcast over television, satellite, audio, and video media; Providing entertainment news and information specifically in the field of sport and entertainment via a website; Providing online music, not downloadable; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing a website featuring non-downloadable publications in the nature of electronic books, magazines, newsletters, journals, periodicals, articles, brochures, and on-line journals in the field of sports and entertainment; Providing an Internet website portal in the field of entertainment, cultural and sporting events” – “Retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Advertising and promotional services; On-line retail store services featuring a wide variety of sports and entertainment merchandise; Organizing exhibitions for wrestling events; Promotional sponsorship of professional wrestling events” – “Dolls; Skateboards; Action figures and accessories therefor; Board games; Card games; Costume masks; Playing cards; Stuffed toy animals; Tabletop games; Video game machines; Video game machines for use with televisions; Bobblehead dolls; Cases for action figures; Hand-held units for playing electronic games; Toy action figures; Toy wrestling rings”

It was speculated that this will likely be an in-ring product focusing on the AEW women’s divisions, but a reality TV concept is possible.

