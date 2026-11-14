AEW is getting ready to reveal the field for this year’s Continental Classic tournament.

Ahead of tonight’s AEW Full Gear 2026 pay-per-view in Phoenix, Arizona, Tony Khan took to social media on Saturday to announce plans for the annual Continental Classic Selection Special.

According to the AEW President, he will be joined by Tony Schiavone for the special presentation, which will premiere across AEW’s social media platforms during halftime of Monday Night Football on November 16.

“Monday night, I will be co-hosting with the great Tony Schiavone the Continental Classic Selection special,” Khan stated. “We’ll be posting that on AEW, on our social media, halftime of Monday Night Football. I think that’ll be a great time for everybody to catch up on the Continental Classic, take a break from what should be, as always, great Monday Night Football.”

The 2026 Continental Classic is scheduled to officially kick off on the November 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, which takes place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado.

Before finalizing the two blocks for this year’s round-robin tournament, however, Khan intends to evaluate the physical condition of the roster following tonight’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

“I’ll be working very hard, coming out of this pay-per-view and reviewing who is capable of wrestling five times in five weeks against everybody in their block,” Khan continued. “And then potentially going to the semifinals and potentially the finals at Worlds End.”

Also during his special live video stream, Tony Khan confirmed forced late changes to AEW Full Gear 2026 just hours before the show goes live in Phoenix, AZ.

For those interested, you can check out our complete AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.