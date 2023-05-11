AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan says the company will make an important announcement next week on TNT.

As seen in the video below, Khan appeared backstage during tonight’s AEW Dynamite on TBS, and commented on the roster, and how the company can produce even more content these days.

“I think that tonight in Detroit we have one of the strongest Dynamite cards we’ve ever had,” Khan began. “This is one of the best line-ups, some of the best matches, and some of the best wrestlers in AEW on tonight’s show. And in addition to all the great wrestlers and great wrestling you’re going to see tonight, in the back there are literally stars lined up looking for chances to wrestle in AEW. I think it’s clearer than ever that AEW can produce even more great content every week. I’d like you to stay tuned to TNT next Wednesday for a huge announcement, and please join us next Wednesday, here on AEW Dynamite, where we will follow-up on one of the most important announcements ever in the history of AEW. Thank you, let’s go back to the ring.”

It’s safe to assume that the announcement is related to the new AEW – Warner Bros. Discovery TV deal that will reportedly be announced next Wednesday during the WBD Upfronts from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City. This will include the new AEW Collision TV show that is set to air each Saturday on TNT from 8-10pm ET. You can click here for a new report on significant plans for Collision, the AEW brand split rumors, CM Punk and AEW Executive Vice Presidents The Elite, and more.

Khan did not specify when the announcement will air on TNT next Wednesday, and the TNT schedule has not been updated with any kind of special Upfronts programming, as of this writing.

Below is full video from tonight’s segment with Khan:

Tune in to TNT next week for one of the biggest announcements EVER made in the history of #AEW! @TonyKhan

Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/hmerbZW37U — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 11, 2023

