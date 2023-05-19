The AEW Fight Forever video game is scheduled to be released on Tuesday, June 27.

A new report from Fightful Select notes that June 27 is the scheduled release date for Fight Forever after a few years of speculation and a few tentatively planned release dates that were moved. Apparently the release date was set for June 27 to coincide with AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door II, which is scheduled for Sunday, June 25.

It was noted that AEW does not hold rights to the engine used for Fight Forever, so a future game release with the engine is possible. The working plan was for the Yuke’s title to be a one-off with constant updates.

Sources that have worked on the game note that it plays very smoothly, and resembles WWF No Mercy in that sense. There are some limitations with the Create-A-Wrestler, and at last word there were not plans for a Community Creations.

An official announcement on AEW Fight Forever is expected in the next week.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.