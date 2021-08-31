AEW previously announced that their annual Full Gear pay per view would be taking place on November 6th from the Chaifetz Arena in St. Louis Missouri, the third time the event has occurred since the promotion’s inception in 2019.

However, AEW may be considering a date change as November 6th is the very same night as UFC 268, which will take place at Madison Square Garden in New York and features a highly-anticipated Welterweight title fight rematch between Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington, as well as a stacked undercard.

November 6th is also the same night as the Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant unification championship boxing bout from the MGM Grand Arena in Las Vegas, as the winner will become the first ever undisputed super middleweight champion.

AEW has yet to officially address the competition, but they previously rescheduled their Revolution 2021 pay per view from February to March due to a Canelo Alvarez boxing match. We’ll keep you updated on all news related to AEW Full Gear.