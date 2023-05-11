A legendary ROH feud may be igniting in AEW soon.

It was reported on Wednesday how CM Punk has been pushing for a big return opponent when he makes his way back to in-ring action on the AEW Collision premiere next month. While a Punk vs. Chris Jericho feud has been discussed, Punk has been angling for another top star as his return feud. You can click here for that report, which did not name the potential Punk opponent but did include notes on Punk and The Elite, the AEW brand split, and more.

In an update, a new report from Fightful Select notes that Punk has become increasingly interested in working with ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Punk has been pitching the feud with Joe for the better part of a month now.

There’s no word yet on if Punk’s pitch/suggestion was for a one-off match with Joe or an extended program. There’s also no confirmation that the match is actually happening as AEW sources will not discuss anything related to Collision in general, much less the planned matches.

Joe has not wrestled in the AEW ring since dropping the AEW TNT Title to Wardlow at Revolution in early March, but he continues to appear on ROH TV as a regular, and has been ROH World Television Champion since capturing the strap from Minoru Suzuki on the April 13, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite.

Punk and Joe had their first match at ROH Bitter Friends, Stiffer Enemies on August 16, 2003, which Joe won. They then worked 5 singles matches, and several multi-man bouts, for PWG, ROH and a few indie companies. Their last time locking up came at ROH Redemption on August 12, 2005, when Jamie Noble won the ROH World Title from Punk in a Fatal 4 Way that also included Joe and Christopher Daniels. They last teamed up at FIP Unstoppable on May 28, 2005, losing to Colt Cabana and Sal Rinauro. Joe famously retained the ROH World Title over Punk in a 60-minute Time Limit Draw at the ROH World Title Classic on June 12, 2004, then in another 60-minute Time Limit Draw at ROH Joe vs. Punk II on October 16, 2004. Joe then made it 3-for-3 in 2004 by retaining over Punk in the ROH All Star Extravaganza II main event on December 4 of that year.

