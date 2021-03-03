As noted earlier, AEW Executive Vice President Cody Rhodes hosted a media call earlier today to promote tonight’s Dynamite show, where he will team with Red Velvet in the opener to face NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal and Jade Cargill. You can click here for Cody’s earlier comments on Shaq, Velvet, Cargill, Pat McAfee, Paul Wight, and more. Below are more highlights from the call:

* He said Paul Wight has been a big part of his career. Wight is extremely motivated and wants to be in AEW, which led to a short negotiation process

* Cody is looking forward to having Wight in the locker room to help guide the younger talents

* Cody believes diversity is paramount for AEW. The company wants to be open and represent as many different backgrounds and cultures as possible

* To go with his earlier comments on Red Velvet, he said he hopes she kills it in the match tonight and hopes she gets a full-time contract with the company

* AEW does tournaments because it goes with the sports presentation they like doing. He’d like to see a trios tournament at some point, and says there will be more singles and tag team tournaments

* Sting is in AEW for the long haul and is family. Cody believes Sting can have a regular wrestling match again

* Cody said he thinks the working relationship with the NWA could continue when the NWA re-launches this month. He also expects more crossover with other promotions in the future. He also says they will continue to pursue crossovers with non-wrestlers like Shaq and Snoop Dogg

* The new AEW “Dark: Elevation” show that premieres this month on Mondays on YouTube will separate itself from the Dark show on Tuesdays. There will be more focus on individuals, more one-on-ones with commentators Paul Wight and Tony Schiavone

* He believes we will see Maki Itoh back in the AEW ring

* He wants AEW’s go-home Dynamite shows for PPV events to have a theme and a top match, and to always be newsworthy

* The new TNT show is still coming in 2021. It has a name and he loves it. He said the company has made other “large moves” and that news will be announced on another show that involves AEW talent soon

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.