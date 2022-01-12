AEW is planning to release a hip-hop album to be released during Black History Month in February.

AEW coach/commentator Mark Henry commented on the project during an interview with Danny Ocean of The Hot FM.

“AEW’s gonna come out with, during Black History Month, there’s a Hip Hop compilation that’s being put together right now that I think the world is going to really, really love,” Henry said. “I always like to see people in our industry cross-brand and reach out and do things that was not expected of them.”

AEW composer Mikey Rukus then provided more details on Twitter, noting that there will be tracks from Lio Rush, Max Caster, Sonny Kiss, Isiah Kassidy and others. Rukus noted that the project has been in the works for a while, and that 100% of proceeds from the limited commemorative CD will go to charity.

“Some context~ This has been in the works for a while. To give a better understanding. I assembled many familiar producers, musicians, rappers/artists within our pro wrestling space to come together and make amazing music that tells the stories of our black talent. This is a celebration of black excellence. It is pure, authentic storytelling. Each star getting an original song written about their come up. We will press a limited commemorative CD for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. You will hear music made by the following: @IamLioRush @PlatinumMax @SonnyKissXO @IsiahKassidy @MegaRan @OmegaSparx @JDeanWilliams @DARTrueGod @R8edR_ @IAmBrinson @WilliamRBR @RighteousReg @ItsBliz @sir_tizzy09 @mistercutright. The music that is being turned in is amazing & I cannot wait for the world to hear! [folded hands emoji] [heart emoji],” Rukus wrote.

He added in a follow-up tweet, “Yes absolutely Monteasy @TeasyJones is a part of this as well. I thought his name was initially in the group but I missed it. The tracks he has submitted are absolute [fire emoji x 2]”

Podcast host Will Washington also revealed that he is involved with the project, writing, “Guess the cat’s out of the bag. Some of you know that music and production are some of my passions and when I was asked to be involved in doing something special to highlight black talent and saw who else was involved, it was a no-brainer.”

Stay tuned for more details on the project. You can see the related tweets below:

2/3- celebration of black excellence. It is pure, authentic storytelling. Each star getting an original song written about their come up. We will press a limited commemorative CD for purchase with 100% of the proceeds going to charity. You will hear music made by the following: — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 11, 2022

Yes absolutely Monteasy @TeasyJones is a part of this as well. I thought his name was initially in the group but I missed it. The tracks he has submitted are absolute 🔥🔥 — RUKUS (@MikeyRukus) January 11, 2022

Guess the cat's out of the bag. Some of you know that music and production are some of my passions and when I was asked to be involved in doing something special to highlight black talent and saw who else was involved, it was a no-brainer. https://t.co/552Ei63zuH — Will Washington  (@WilliamRBR) January 11, 2022

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the Henry quote)

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.