AEW is returning to Boston, Massachusetts in a much larger venue than they usually run.

AEW has announced that the July 19 Dynamite will be held at the TD Garden in Boston. The July 21 Rampage will also be taped that night.

AEW usually runs the smaller Agganis Arena when they run Boston. The TD Garden, home to the NBA’s Boston Celtics and the NHL’s Boston Bruins, is where WWE runs when they come to town.

Tickets for Dynamite in Boston will go on sale this Friday.

