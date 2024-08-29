The date and location for the next AEW “Battle of the Belts” special event has been announced.
AllEliteWrestling.com is advertising AEW Battle Of The Belts XII and an episode of AEW Collision for October 17, 2024 at Adventist Health Arena in Stockton, California.
That is a Thursday, which would presumably indicate that both shows will be taped but will air in their usual time slots on Saturday, October 19.
All Elite Wrestling returns to Stockton, CA with an action-packed night of professional wrestling as AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts XII invades the Adventist Health Arena on October 17th!
VIP Early Access: 9/3
Presale Begins: 9/4
On Sale: 9/6
Make sure to join us here on 10/17 for live AEW Battle Of The Belts XII and AEW Collision results coverage from Stockton, CA.