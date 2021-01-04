According to Bodyslam.net, AEW will be moving their operations to Miami for the month of February, the first time they’ve worked outside of Daily Place’s since May.

Reports are that a big reason for the promotion’s move is due to the weather in Jacksonville, which has been bordering on freezing over the last couple months, with a number of complaints being made about wrestling in an outside venue. It’s also noted that a temporary change will be good for morale backstage.

Shows that are set to take place in that time are the Beach Break episodes of Dynamite on TNT, tapings of DARK, and the February 27th Revolution pay per view.