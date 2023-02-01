AEW has revamped their community outreach program.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan officially announced “AEW Together” today. The revamp includes restructuring, enhanced strategic pillars and the addition of key staff.

AEW has hired Katelyn Borden to work as their new Director of Community Engagement. She is the daughter-in-law to the legendary Sting, and has been with AEW since June 2021.

AEW Together will focus on youth programs, equity, service, and wellness. Borden and AEW Senior Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Megha Parekh worked to establish those core pillars with a renewed emphasis on selecting and serving causes near and dear to the hearts of AEW’s roster.

Borden has a deep background in nonprofit work, with experience in foster care, disaster relief, refugee assistance and anti-human-trafficking organizations. She spoke with Justin Barrasso of Sports Illustrated and commented on the changes.

“I have a passion for helping others and creating a better world, and it is an honor to be part of AEW Together,” Borden said. “Pro wrestling is such a community-based experience. We’re going to work in tandem with our fans, the community and nonprofits, and you’ll see that each week.”

In the new role, Borden will secure and develop partnerships, and oversee the day-to-day operations. Her team includes Amanda Huber, wife of the late Jon Huber (Brodie Lee), who has been working as AEW’s Community Engagement Coordinator. Huber will continue in that role, and they will be joined by a group of newly appointed AEW Together Special Advisors that includes Paul Wight, Shawn Dean, Jake Roberts, and Mark Henry. The team will report directly to Parekh.

Today’s press release from AEW noted that AEW Together will operate as the company’s philanthropic initiative designed to foster lasting, positive change in each market AEW visits. Under Borden’s leadership, AEW Together will dedicate its efforts and initiatives around the following 4 core pillars:

1. Next Generation, focusing on youth programs

2. Equity, with an emphasis on human rights and social change

3. Service, helping those in need in the local area

4. Wellness, focusing on physical and mental health

AEW Together will continue its larger-scale partnerships with charitable organizations throughout the year, including the American Heart Association, KultureCity, and Oceana. In tandem, the team will continue to develop collaborations with local non-profit organizations and groups to support communities in need. AEW Together will also continue fundraising efforts and awareness campaigns for groups that align with the program’s core values.

Khan commented in today’s press release, “Hand-in-hand with delivering the best product to our fans each week is our strong commitment to fostering a safe, healthy and inclusive community through the power of wrestling. AEW TOGETHER complements this by identifying causes that are important to our talent and supporting organizations in the cities we visit throughout the year. The team behind AEW TOGETHER will ensure that we make a positive impact in every town we visit through volunteering, fundraising and helping to drive social change.”

Borden added in the press release, “The overarching mission of AEW TOGETHER is to fight collectively for a better world, and I’m honored to lead this incredible team in our effort to create meaningful impact. With our roster of passionate wrestlers and amazing partners across the country, we have the power to make a difference. We’re thrilled to officially kick off AEW TOGETHER today, and I’m looking forward to all that’s to come this year and beyond.”

The relaunch of the program officially begins today with an American Heart Association-led CPR training session for AEW talent and staff, which is being held before tonight’s AEW Dynamite in Dayton, Ohio.

Wight spoke to Barrasso and commented on his role with the team.

“It’s a good fit for me,” Wight said. “For decades, I’ve been following the core principle of giving back. That’s what this is all about. We want to enrich people’s lives. That is a wonderful opportunity, one we don’t take lightly.”

Wight has a history with non-profit organizations, particularly with the Special Olympics. He told Barrasso he’s excited to play a significant role in AEW Together, especially considering part of his responsibility will be ensuring that the talent roster is involved in these events.

“AEW Together is kind of like a new kid on the block, but Katelyn is the right person to build these partnerships,” Wight said. “She is going to build AEW Together, nationally and locally. It’s also a chance to help our younger talent embrace the responsibility that comes along with being a star. It’s a much more enriching career and life when you embrace that joy to give back. We’re going to make an impact, and we’re going to get involved in local pillars. Tony [Khan], Megha and Katelyn all see this opportunity as a blessing, and that’s exactly what this is. We want to help. We want to give back. We want to support. We want to help build together.”

Borden told Barrasso that she believes there’s no limit to the way AEW can reach, and positively impact, the community. She plans to emphasize building more collective community experiences.

“There is an excitement around everything AEW does, and now we get to share that and bring it into the community with stars like Paul Wight, Mark Henry, Jake ‘The Snake’ and so many others,” Borden said. “AEW has heart written all over it. That starts with Tony, and it reaches the roster and every person working here. We’re so excited to make an impact with AEW Together. We’re fighting for a better world together.”

The new AEW Together logo can be seen above. Below is the full press release issued to us today:

