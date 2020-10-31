AEW has released the latest edition of their “Top 5” Dynamite moments, which ranks the best of the best from their weekly episodic on TNT. This weeks’ list includes Hangman Page defeating Wardlow to advance to the tournament finals, MJF and Chris Jericho getting a match at Full Gear, The Young Bucks title stipulation against FTR, Serena Deeb’s first defense as NWA women’s champion, and the main event showdown between Kenny Omega and Penta El Zero M.

Isiah Kassidy took to Twitter to thank fellow superstar Matt Hardy for all the knowledge he’s passed down onto Private Party, including advice back in the indies. He writes, “Time is really a flat circle eh? Beyond grateful for all the time & knowledge that has been given to us. Thank you @MATTHARDYBRAND Clinking glasses.”