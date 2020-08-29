AEW has released the latest edition of their “Top 5” series, this time focusing on the best moments from Thursday’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. List includes Darby Allin’s brawl with Ricky Starks, The Dark Order’s TNT title celebration, Hangman Page costing the Young Bucks in the gauntlet match, Thunder Rosa and Hikaru Shida ALL OUT becoming official, and the contract signing between Jon Moxley and MJF. Check it out above.

Inner Circle member Sammy Guevara has been named AEW’s wrestler of the week after defeating Matt Hardy in a tables match in the Dynamite main event.