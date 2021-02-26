The 41st annual Wrestling Observer Newsletter readership awards have been announced and AEW took home most of the top honors.

The awards are based on the time period from January 1, 2020 through December 31, 2020. Each category is voted on by the readers of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, which includes fans an various people in the pro wrestling business.

Not only did AEW have the most winners this year, but they also dominated the lists of top 9 runner-ups in all positive awards. WWE dominated the lists of negative award winners and runner-ups. Some of the positive categories featured none, just one or two WWE nominees.

Below are the 2020 award winners for pro wrestling (excluding MMA winners) announced in today’s issue:

LOU THESZ/RIC FLAIR AWARD (WRESTLER OF THE YEAR)

Winner: Jon Moxley

MOST OUTSTANDING WRESTLER

Winner: Current AEW World Champion Kenny Omega

TAG TEAM OF THE YEAR

Winners: Current AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks

BEST ON INTERVIEWS

Winner: Eddie Kingston

PROMOTION OF THE YEAR

Winner: AEW

BEST WEEKLY TV SHOW

Winner: AEW Dynamite

PRO WRESTLING MATCH OF THE YEAR

Winner: The Young Bucks vs. Adam Page and Kenny Omega at AEW Revolution 2020

UNITED STATES/CANADA MVP

Winner: Jon Moxley

JAPANESE MVP

Winner: Tetsuya Naito

MEXICO MVP

Winner: Rey Fenix

EUROPE MVP

Winner: Current WWE NXT UK Champion WALTER

HODGE AWARD/NON-HEAVYWEIGHT MVP

Winner: Hiromu Takahashi

WOMEN’S WRESTLING MVP

Winner: Bayley

BEST BOX OFFICE DRAW

Winner: Conor McGregor

FEUD OF THE YEAR

Winners: Jon Moxley vs. Eddie Kingston

MOST IMPROVED

Winner: Britt Baker

MOST CHARISMATIC

Winner: MJF

BRYAN DANIELSON AWARD (BEST TECHNICAL WRESTLER)

Winner: Zack Sabre Jr.

BRUISER BRODY MEMORIAL AWARD (BEST BRAWLER)

Winner: Jon Moxley

BEST FLYING WRESTLER

Winner: Rey Fenix

MOST OVERRATED

Winner: Bray Wyatt

MOST UNDERRATED

Winner: Ricochet

ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

Winner: Pat McAfee

BEST NON-WRESTLER

Winner: Taz

BEST TV ANNOUNCER

Winner: Excalibur

WORST TV ANNOUNCER

Winner: Michael Cole

BEST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW

Winner: AEW Revolution PPV on February 29 from Chicago

WORST MAJOR WRESTLING SHOW

Winner: WWE Super ShowDown on February 27 from Saudi Arabia

BEST WRESTLING MANEUVER

Winner: Kenny Omega’s One Winged Angel

MOST DISGUSTING PROMOTIONAL TACTIC

Winner: WWE firing people during a pandemic during a year where they were setting profit records

WORST TV SHOW

Winner: WWE RAW

WORST MATCH OF THE YEAR

Winner: Braun Strowman vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt – Swamp Fight from The Horror Show at Extreme Rules

WORST FEUD OF THE YEAR

Winner: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman

WORST PROMOTION OF THE YEAR

Winner: WWE

BEST BOOKER

Winner: Tony Khan

PROMOTER OF THE YEAR

Winner: Tony Khan

BEST GIMMICK

Winner: Orange Cassidy

WORST GIMMICK

Winner: “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

BEST PRO WRESTLING BOOK

Winner: The Young Bucks: Killing the Business from the Backyards to the Big Leagues

BEST PRO WRESTLING DOCUMENTARY

Winner: Dark Side of the Ring – Owen Hart

