The finals for the AEW title tournament are set.

Former tag team champions Kenny Omega and Adam “Hangman” Page will clash for the first time in AEW following their semifinals victories on tonight’s edition of Dynamite on TNT. Page got passed Wardlow in the show’s opener, and Omega defeated Penta El Cero M in the main event.

It's official! In the finals of the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament Finals, it will be @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage at Full Gear on Sat Nov, 7th. pic.twitter.com/Kqn52c0pLn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) October 29, 2020

UPDATED CARD FOR AEW FULL GEAR:

-Jon Moxley versus Eddie Kingston in an “I Quit” match for the AEW world championship

-Nyla Rose versus Hikaru Shida for the AEW women’s championship

-Darby Allin versus Cody Rhodes for the TNT championship

-Kenny Omega versus Adam “Hangman” Page AEW title tournament finals

-FTR versus The Young Bucks for the AEW tag team championship

-Sammy Guevara versus Matt Hardy in an Elite Deletion bout

-Chris Jericho versus MJF (If MJF wins he can join the Inner Circle)

-Orange Cassidy versus John Silver (Buy In preshow)