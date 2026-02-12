All Elite Wrestling is headed back to the place where they set possibly their most impressive record since the launch of the promotion back in 2019.

Wembley Stadium.

On Thursday, the company issued a press release to announce the ticket on-sale information for AEW All In: London 2026 which is scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 30, 2026, live from Wembley Stadium in London, England.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.

RECORD BREAKING AEW ALL IN: LONDON RETURNS TO WEMBLEY STADIUM AUGUST 2026

TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 20 WITH PRE-REGISTRATION AVAILABLE NOW VIA ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2026.

LONDON – February 12, 2026 – All Elite Wrestling (AEW) today announced that tickets for AEW All In: London will go on sale to the general public on Friday, March 20 at 10AM GMT via Live Nation.co.uk. AEW All In: London takes place over the bank holiday weekend on Sunday, August 30 live from Wembley Stadium. Pre-registration for tickets is now open via ticketmaster.co.uk/AEWUK2026.

AEW All In: London 2026 returns to Wembley Stadium after making global history at the iconic venue. In 2023, the inaugural show set the all-time record for attendance at a professional wrestling event, drawing 81,035 fans from around the world, from more than 70 countries. The event became a worldwide cultural moment, as fans from across the globe came together in London for a night of unforgettable, stadium-scale spectacle. Last year, AEW All In: Texas, marked the event’s first domestic stop and became AEW’s highest grossing and attended event ever held in the United States.

Now, AEW brings its signature high-impact action and must-see moments back to Wembley Stadium for the third time, promising another landmark live entertainment experience for fans of all ages.

Previous events have delivered some of the most talked-about events in recent history, blending high-stakes matches, standout title defences and chaotic spectacles along with multiple hard-hitting championship bouts that kept fans buzzing long after the shows end. This year promises to be no different as AEW All In prepares to deliver intense matches, star-studded cards and unpredictable brawls that will showcase that AEW is truly where the best wrestle.

In recent years, AEW All In: London has transformed Wembley Stadium into a global stage for spectacle – a thunderous, star-studded celebration where sport collides with theatre on a scale few live events can rival. Tens of thousands of fans from around the world have packed the iconic venue, creating an atmosphere closer to a World Cup final or major music festival than a traditional wrestling show.

AEW All In: London as delivered a succession of unforgettable moments including bringing UK AEW Star Will Ospreay into the global ring on home turf; Bryan Danielson risking his career in a dramatic, hard-fought battle against Swerve Strickland for the AEW World Championship; and headline-making females stars such as Mercedes Moné, Kris Statlander, Harley Cameron, Willow Nightingale and others. Together, these moments reinforce AEW All In as a true spectacle – blending elite athletic competition with world-class entertainment on an unprecedented scale.

And while the action satisfies the most passionate wrestling fans, AEW All In has proven it’s far more than that – it’s a high-energy, family-friendly spectacle for anyone who loves gripping drama, explosive action and unforgettable live entertainment.

Additional information regarding AEW All In: London will be announced in the near future.

About AEW

Founded by CEO, GM and Head of Creative Tony Khan in 2019, All Elite Wrestling is a red-hot professional wrestling promotion that presents more than 100 live events a year around the world and features a world-class roster that injects new spirit, freshness and energy into the industry. AEW Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TBS and simulcasts on HBO Max, AEW Collison airs every Saturday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and simulcasts on HBO Max. AEW’s multi-platform content also includes AEW Unrestricted, a weekly podcast series.

For more info, check out: X.com/AEW, Instagram.com/AEW, YouTube.com/AEW, and Facebook.com/AEW.