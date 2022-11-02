AEW issued a press release today to tout the return of boxing legend Mike Tyson.

Tyson, a Celebrity WWE Hall of Famer, will return to AEW TV during Friday’s Rampage episode from Atlantic City, New Jersey. The Baddest Man on The Planet is scheduled to serve as a special guest commentator on the show.

Tyson will be making his 5th appearance for AEW this Friday night.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head of Creative Tony Khan provided comments on Tyson’s return, and confirmed that he will call the action alongside Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone.

“We love having Mike Tyson on our shows and now fans will get a chance to see a different side of Mike in AEW as he steps into our commentary booth for the first time alongside the incredible team of Jim Ross, Excalibur and Tony Schiavone,” Khan said. “I’m excited for everyone in Atlantic City, and for those watching on TNT and around the world, to see what Mike has in store for us. AEW is firing on all cylinders right now and adding Iron Mike to the mix elevates everyone’s game even further.”

Tyson also provided comments and said you never know what to expect when he’s the special guest.

“It’s always good to return to Atlantic City,” Tyson said. “I grew up as a wrestling fan so to be a special guest commentator for AEW this Friday is an honor. You never know what to expect when I’m a special guest so tune in.”

It’s been reported that Tyson only agreed to the Rampage deal a few days before it was announced last week, and that the deal may include more than this appearance.

The only match announced for Rampage as of this writing is the AEW All-Atlantic City Dream Match. Tonight’s Dynamite will see Orange Cassidy defend his All-Atlantic Title against Luchasaurus and AEW World Trios Champion Rey Fenix, with the winner then choosing a dream opponent for the All-Atlantic City Dream Match on Friday night.

Since then, Tyson has served as both friend and foe to Chris Jericho in AEW. On the May 27, 2020, episode of "AEW: Dynamite," Tyson, alongside MMA superstars Henry Cejudo, Rashad Evans and Vitor Belfort, confronted Jericho and the Inner Circle, clashing at the end of the show. Tyson returned less than a year later, aiding Jericho and the Inner Circle in their feud against MJF and The Pinnacle. Tyson also served as the special guest enforcer during a match between Jericho and Dax Harwood, delivering a one-punch knockout to Cash Wheeler in the process.



Tyson has made history numerous times in Atlantic City at Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall, holding victories over Tyrell Biggs, Larry Holmes, Michael Spinks, Carl Williams and Alex Stewart at the iconic venue. Now, 25 years after first stepping foot in Boardwalk Hall, Tyson's latest appearance leaves potential for another history-making moment.



