The United States Patent and Trademark Office has suspended AEW’s trademark for Stadium Stampede.

According to Heel By Nature, AEW filed for this trademark on August 6th for use in pro wrestling events. The promotion booked a Stadium Stampede match at Double Or Nothing earlier this year. They attempted to lock down the name, but now they face two issues.

They used the word “stadium,” and the second issue deals with WWE as there is concern that it is too close to WWE’s trademark on Spring Stampede.

WWE filed for a trademark for Spring Stampede in January 2019, but it hasn’t been approved yet as it’s under review and they have to re-file for it due to a “identification of services” issue.

AEW fulfilled the USPTO’s request regarding the word “stadium,” as they needed to indicate that they don’t hold an exclusive right to use the word “stadium.”