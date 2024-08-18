Two big additions to AEW All In.

The August 17th episode of AEW Collision saw interim EVP Christopher Daniels announce that The Patriarchy (Christian Cage, Killswitch, Nick Wayne) will defend the AEW Trios Championship in a four-way ladder match at the pay-per-view event, which takes place on August 25th from Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Patriarchy’s opponents will be The House of Black, The Bang Bang Gang, and a fourth team, who will be decided on the August 24th episode of Collision.

That’s not all that happened on tonight’s Collision. FTR and The Acclaimed faced off in a tag team match in the main event, with the winner set to challenge the Young Bucks for the AEW tag team titles at All In. However, the match ended in a 30-minute draw, meaning that both teams advance to All In and will now face The Bucks in a triple-threat for the tag team titles.