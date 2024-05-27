AEW has an interesting schedule for television this week.

AEW will be running the Kia Forum in Los Angeles, California this coming Wednesday night, May 29, 2024, for the post-Double Or Nothing episode of AEW Dynamite, live at 8/7c on TBS. Scheduled for the show is the Forbidden Door Casino Gauntlet for an AEW World Championship opportunity, as well as Don Callis offering a contract to a new member of The Don Callis Family.

AEW Collision will be a taped show this week, with the company filming matches and segments for the episode on Thursday at the Acrisure Arena in Palm Springs, California. The show is scheduled to air at Midnight on TNT on Saturday, June 1, 2024.

AEW Rampage will once again air at 6/5c. early Friday evening due to the NHL on TNT coverage. The show will be a taped episode airing on May 31, 2024.

