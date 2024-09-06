Ubisoft has teamed up with All Elite Wrestling to produce limited edition Assassin’s Creed-themed Will Ospreay merchandise.

Following the memorable Assassin’s Creed-style ring entrance for “The Aerial Assassin” at AEW All In: 2024 inside legendary Wembley Stadium in London, England back on August 25, Ubisoft and AEW are capitalizing on the buzz.

On Friday, “Following Will Ospreay’s incredible AEW All In: London entrance at Wembley Stadium, in partnership with Ubisoft, AEW & Assassins UK have released a limited edition, officially licensed Aerial Assassin – Assassin’s Creed Shadows T-shirt & Poster! Get yours now at Shop AEW!”