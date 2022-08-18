AEW has announced an early lineup for next week’s Dynamite from Cleveland Ohio, and shockingly enough there is a huge match that was originally expected to take place at ALL OUT that is now on next week’s card.

That’s right…CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the AEW undisputed championship will be happening in one week’s time following the events of tonight’s Dynamite, when Punk and Moxley needed to be separated by security after two separate brawls.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR NEXT WEEK:

-CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley for the undisputed AEW world championship

-Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia to meet face to face

-Jay Lethal vs. Dax Harwood

-Death Triangle vs. Will Ospreay & Aussie Open