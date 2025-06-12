There is another new title in All Elite Wrestling.

Don’t worry, this one is combining two existing ones, not the addition of yet another new one.

During this week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster four-hour special event on TBS and MAX from Portland, Oregon, the contract signing for the “Winner Take All” bout between AEW International Champion Kenny Omega and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada at AEW ALL IN: Texas took place.

Moderated by Tony Schiavone, the contract signing began with the legendary announcer introducing Okada and then Omega, with their titles and the contract for their match laying on the table in the ring. Also on the table was something covered up by a cloth.

Schiavone would go on to announce that when Omega and Okada meet at AEW ALL IN: Texas, their respective titles will be unified, with the winner becoming the first-ever AEW Unified Champion. Schiavone then removed the cloth and unveiled the brand new AEW Unified Championship.

