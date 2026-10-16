AEW is paying tribute to the late PAC with an updated logo for this year’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

The company has unveiled a redesigned Full Gear 2026 logo featuring several references to PAC, who passed away unexpectedly at the age of 40 on September 27.

Among the additions are a “Black Arrow Warning” sign in the Arizona desert backdrop and a pair of black arrows incorporated into one of the Full Gear cogs. The design also features PAC’s Death Riders chair and his signature towel.

The tribute is particularly fitting given PAC’s connection to the origins of the Full Gear name, which dates back to AEW’s inaugural year in 2019.

During the company’s official launch rally in Jacksonville, Florida, in February 2019, PAC appeared wearing his wrestling trunks and boots while confronting Hangman Page. While most of those in attendance were dressed in formal business attire, PAC showed up shirtless and ready to wrestle.

The moment eventually became a running joke on Being The Elite during PAC’s rivalry with Page, ultimately inspiring the name of AEW’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW Full Gear 2026 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, November 14, at the Mortgage Matchup Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/14 for live AEW Full Gear 2026 Results coverage.