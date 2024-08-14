AEW has their eyes on one of the U.K.’s most popular acts.

Michael Oku and Amira have been making waves in Europe for years. Fortunately for AEW fans, the promotion has a heavy interest in the talented duo, with Fightful Select reporting that the expectation is that AEW will sign them to their roster. Previous reports have revealed that Oku and Amira will be working AEW’s taping in Cardiff, as well as its monumental All In event on August 25th from Wembley Stadium. It is not known what role they will have on the shows as of yet.

As of this writing, neither AEW, Oku, or Amira have confirmed the reports but Oku did reveal in an old interview with Stephanie Chase that their have been conversations with the promotion.

