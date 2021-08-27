Adam Cole will reportedly become a free agent from his WWE NXT contract today.

AEW’s Matt Hardy took to Twitter and commented on the Cole situation, sharing a photo of their time together in ROH from 2014. Matt tagged ROH and AEW in the photo.

“#TBT 2014 Lots of buzz on @AdamColePro right now. I’m not surprised at all, he’s one of the elite in this industry. Let’s not forget – The #KingMaker Big Money Matt was his original mentor in ROH, of course he’s gonna be a rock star,” Matt wrote.

It remains to be seen if Cole will end up back on the WWE roster, or if he will sign with AEW with his partner, AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker, or possibly another promotion.

Stay tuned for more. You can see Hardy’s full tweet below:

#TBT 2014 Lots of buzz on @AdamColePro right now. I’m not surprised at all, he’s one of the elite in this industry. Let’s not forget – The #KingMaker Big Money Matt was his original mentor in ROH, of course he’s gonna be a rock star. pic.twitter.com/JBM6gH51Gw — MATT HARDY (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 27, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.