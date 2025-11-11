An update on the injury status of an All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of Honor star has surfaced.

Anthony Henry, one-half of The WorkHorsemen alongside JD Drake, took to social media on Monday to share an update on his injury status.

Henry shared a pair of photos of X-Rays taken on his injured arm that he has been having issues with dating back to September 2024 when he suffered an initial biceps tear.

“Heterotopic ossification. That is the condition I have stemming from my initial biceps tear from September 2024,” Henry wrote in a statement that accompanied the aforementioned X-Ray photos. “I cannot turn my arm over to palms up (supination) or turn it fully palms down (pronation). Yes, I can live life, but not like a normal person really. Yes, I can wrestle, but there are times where it causes issues.”

Henry then concluded the statement by pointing out that he just visited a doctor today, Monday, November 10, and that he intends to finally repair his injured arm once-and-for-all.

“All of that to say I saw a doctor today that finally is going to fix this sh*t,” he added. “I couldn’t be happier about that. Soon!”

Anthony Henry spent the majority of 2025 on the sidelines due to injury, but returned back in July in a match for the weekly ROH On HonorClub series. His last actual match took place back on October 8, where he JD Drake and BEEF lost to Shane Taylor Promotions in an ROH Six-Man Tag-Team Championship match on ROH On HonorClub.

We will keep you posted here at WrestlingHeadlines.com as updates regarding Anthony Henry’s injury status continues to surface.