Rush is pushing back against claims that he has been injury prone during his AEW run.

The former ROH World Champion has had several stretches away from AEW television since signing with the company in 2022, leading to speculation among some fans that injuries have contributed to his absences.

Rush addressed that speculation on social media Sunday after a fan claimed that he tends to get hurt whenever he begins building momentum with the audience. According to Rush, he has suffered only one actual injury during his time with AEW.

“During my time with AEW I have only been injured ONCE, and one time during Continental Classic I tweaked my knee and medical team advised I recover,” Rush wrote. “I do my best to be part of every event, but any news you hear about injury prone is false.”

Rush added that he has continued competing through physical issues in the past, pointing to one instance where he popped his elbow back into place during a match so he could finish performing.

“I even popped my elbow back in during a match to continue to perform,” he continued. “I train in Mexico at the gym and in ring, I study English daily, and study tapes, I do everything possible to be at my best and READY for any opportunity.”

Rush closed by telling fans not to believe what he described as “false narratives” regarding his health.

“Do not believe false narratives, EL TORO BLANCO is healthy and ready always, Monday to Monday,” Rush wrote. “And REMEMBER…if you mess with the bull……”