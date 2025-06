Congratulations are in order for a longtime All Elite Wrestling star.

AEW veteran John Silver, best known as one of the members of The Dark Order faction, shared some exciting personal news on social media this week, as he and longtime girlfriend Denise Liguori have gotten engaged to be married.

“Locked in, can’t escape now,” Liguori wrote as the caption to the photos of herself and Silva showing off the engagement ring on Instagram.

Our best wishes go out to the happy couple.