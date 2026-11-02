A backstage change has reportedly taken place in Major League Wrestling (MLW), with a former AEW executive stepping into a key role.

Mike Kitlas has reportedly departed his position as Senior Director of Live Events for MLW.

According to multiple sources, former AEW executive Rafael Morffi has taken over the position, with the transition said to have occurred approximately one month ago.

Morffi previously worked for AEW before making the move to MLW.

As of this writing, MLW has not publicly announced the personnel change.

(H/T: Fightful Select)