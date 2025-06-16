AEW’s Trent Beretta is officially a married man.

The veteran AEW star, known for his run with the Best Friends faction, tied the knot with his partner Marlee this past weekend in a joyful ceremony surrounded by loved ones — including his beloved mother, Sue.

Sue, a fan-favorite among AEW viewers for famously chauffeuring her son and his friends to matches in her trademark minivan, took to Instagram to share the news. She posted a touching video of the newlyweds walking down the aisle, writing:

“My Greggie and Marlee are married! Love to you both!”

“Greggie” is a nod to Beretta’s real name, Greg Marasciulo — a detail longtime fans will recognize and appreciate.