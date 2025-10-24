Peter Avalon is once again on the sidelines following another major surgery.

The longtime AEW star took to social media this week to reveal that he recently underwent surgery to repair both his meniscus and ACL on Tuesday, October 21. The procedure marks Avalon’s second major operation of 2025, following a rotator cuff surgery earlier this year in April.

Avalon has not competed inside the ring since December 2024, though he did make a brief appearance on ROH on HonorClub last October, teaming with Preston Vance in tag team action.

A member of AEW’s original roster, Avalon was among the first wave of talent signed when the promotion launched in 2019. Over the years, he carved out a niche for himself as a character performer and tag team specialist, gaining popularity as part of The Wingmen alongside JD Drake, Ryan Nemeth, and Cezar Bononi between 2021 and 2023.

At this time, there is no word on how long Avalon is expected to be out of action following his latest surgery.