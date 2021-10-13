AEW and WarnerMedia officials are reportedly discussing plans for the AEW video library.

AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan appeared on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon F. Walker” podcast today and Khan revealed that the AEW video library should be finding a home on a streaming service soon.

“I’m talking to great people about WarnerMedia and AEW partnering,” Khan said. “I think there’s a great opportunity as I work with one of the great media companies in the world, and they have a lot of great ideas. So hopefully we can make a solution for the fans, because believe me, I get asked that question every day. It’s a great opportunity for us. I’ve been trying to build the library up.

“We’ve done a hundred and four episodes of Dynamite now. We’ve done ten plus PPV’s, the streaming specials. I have something no one’s ever seen before, The House Always Wins, which was a PPV level card with top stars of AEW in action. It was done in Jacksonville in front of the fans in the pandemic with open air, totally spaced out crowd. But it was something I’ve been saving. It’s a great show nobody’s seen and it’s going to be available. We’ve done that, the Dynamites, now we have the Rampage library building up. Thank you for asking that, because it’s going to be soon.”

