AEW Vice President of Content Development Jennifer Pepperman appeared as the guest on the latest episode of the official All Elite Wrestling podcast, “AEW Unrestricted.”

During the full-length interview, the former WWE executive who made the jump to AEW, spoke about working behind-the-scenes in the company and with TBS Champion Mercedes Mone.

“It initially started with a conversation with Mercedes,” Pepperman said. “I worked very closely with her at WWE, so it started as this conversation of her having this really great opportunity to come to this really great company and would I have any interest of coming along with her. First, I have to say I adore Mercedes not only as a talent but a person.”

Regarding Mone, Pepperman continued, “She’s one of those people, she’s just really special. She’s someone that has been a pioneer in this industry. People talk about breaking down barriers and shattering glass ceilings, well that’s exactly what Mercedes has done. She’s inspiring to me. I think Mercedes doesn’t really know how talented she is.”

Pepperman noted that she established her relationship with Mone while she was working in WWE during Mone’s run as Sasha Banks, and how WWE itself was a great place to work.

“We just connected in a way creatively,” Pepperman stated. “I love the creative process, what I love most about that process is that it’s collaborative. I believe the creative process is the best when it’s collaborative and Mercedes is a really great collaborator. We work really well together and I just believe in her so much. The WWE was a really great place for me, I worked with a lot of great people, I have a lot of friends there. I wish them well. But for me, Mercedes and I, our working relationship was unique and special and it was a chance to continue that journey.”

As the interview continued, the AEW VP of Content Development spoke about Tony Khan as a boss and someone who is passionate about the sport of pro wrestling.

“When I met with Tony Khan, I immediately wanted to come work here,” she said. “From his creativity, his passion, his joy and love for professional wrestling. His mind. Mercedes was the first step and as soon as I met Tony, I need to be here.”

Check out the complete interview at Spotify.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.