Willow Nightingale has already captured championship gold outside of All Elite Wrestling in the recent past.

Can she do it again?

We will soon find out!

This week, CMLL announced that the popular fan-favorite AEW women’s talent will be squaring off against Viva Van and Lluvia in a triple-threat match for the CMLL World Women’s Championship at CMLL Fantasticamania on Saturday, July 13, 2024 from San Jose, California.

The bout features talent from NJPW (Van), CMLL (Lluvia) and AEW (Nightingale) competing for the top prize in the CMLL women’s division.

Nightingale was recently the NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion, which she won by defeating current TBS and NJPW STRONG Women’s Champion Mercedes Mone.

Mone responded to the announcement of the CMLL Fantasticamania on X with a tease that insinuates she may get involved. She posted a reply with the peaking eyes emojis and a money smiley emoji.