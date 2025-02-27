On this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite, MJF appeared in a pre-taped promo where he criticized fans for supporting Adam Page over him. He declared that he only cares about three letters – MJF.

The segment then showed a doctor performing laser removal surgery to remove MJF’s AEW tattoo.

Megan Bayne will face Zayda Steel at GCW No Compadre on March 29.

Bayne is an AEW signee, while Steel is a WWE ID prospect. This follows a previous match at Beyond Heavy Lies The Crown 2024, where AEW’s Kris Statlander defeated WWE ID’s Bryce Donovan.

*CHICAGO UPDATE* Just Signed: MEGAN BAYNE

vs

ZAYDA STEEL Plus:

Gringo Loco vs Atticus Cogar

Matt Tremont vs Mance Warner

Jack Cartwheel vs Dante Leon

Dr Redacted

Effy

+more Get Tix:https://t.co/XJlnmilKJK Watch LIVE on @FiteTV+

Sat 3/29 – 8PM

Thalia Hall – Chicago pic.twitter.com/RLDRRrCOEi — GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) February 27, 2025

Ring of Honor wrestler Billie Starkz had an interaction with Mercedes Mone in a backstage segment on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Mone disrespected Starkz by spilling water in her face, but Starkz fired back, calling Mone a narcissistic b*tch. The tension escalated when Momo Watanabe appeared from behind, wielding a bat. Watanabe chased Mone away and declared her intention to win the TBS Championship at AEW Revolution 2025.

Fightful Select is reporting that Britt Baker still has a lot of time left on her current AEW deal. It is said that there are “private reasons” for her time off right now. With that being said, she’s open to returning.