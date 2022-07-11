This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Chris Jericho and Eddie Kingston battling it out in a barbed wire deathmatch, while the rest of the Jericho Appreciation Society will hang above the ring in a shark cage.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, the shark cage portion was added due to a suggestion from Warner Bros Discovery, who asked AEW to do some type of tie-in for “Shark Week,” which is an annual programming event covering sharks that began back in 1988.

Kingston and Jericho have been feuding for a few months now, with the Mad King holding a victory over The Wizard after their clash at Revolution earlier this year.

