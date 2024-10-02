The new All Elite Wrestling and Warner Bros. Discovery media rights renewal is big business.

Real big.

Although the financial terms of the agreement were not publicly disclosed along with the announcement on October 2 regarding the new deal, the AEW and WBD media rights renewal deal has a significant value.

How significant?

Shortly after the official announcement was made via press release and promotional trailer around 4pm EST. on 10/2, Joe Otterson of Variety published an article with some more information on the new deal.

According to the report, the new multi-year, multi-platform media rights renewal between AEW and WBD is “valued at upwards of $150 million per year when all elements are taken into account.”

With the deal likely five years or more at the very least, that would make this a deal worth, at minimum, over half a billion dollars.

AEW President Tony Khan mentioned in past media appearances that the new AEW and WBD media rights renewal agreement would make AEW the second-most profitable promotion in pro wrestling history.

AEW was founded in 2019. The company celebrates the five-year anniversary of their weekly AEW Dynamite on TBS two-hour prime time Wednesday night series tonight at 8/7c from the Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA.