Malakai Black is officially All Elite.

AEW confirmed on Twitter today that Black has signed with the company.

“Welcome to the team… #MalakaiBlack (aka @TommyEnd) is #AllElite,” they wrote.

The announcement was re-tweeted by Black.

As noted, the former Aleister Black (Tommy End) made his AEW debut on last night’s Road Rager edition of Dynamite on TNT. He attacked Arn Anderson and then took out Cody Rhodes when he made the save, setting up a new top feud for AEW. Earlier in the day Black revealed his new gimmick with a graphic vignette on Instagram, which you can see at this link. You can click here for video of Black’s debut and a photo of his new merchandise, along with backstage news on how a WWE clerical error allowed him to debut for AEW. You can click here for how his wife, WWE SmackDown Superstar Zelina Vega, reacted to the debut on social media.

Stay tuned for more on Black’s AEW debut. You can see AEW’s tweet below:

