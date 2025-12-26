Sports Illustrated recently released their 2025 Pro Wrestling Awards.

And All Elite Wrestling cleaned up!

AEW President Tony Khan surfaced via social media on Christmas Day to react to AEW winning 10 of the Pro Wrestling Awards released by The Takedown at SI.com.

The company and wrestlers in the company ended up taking home 10 awards, including Promotion of the Year, Show of the Year for “Double or Nothing,” Female Wrestler of the Year for Mercedes Moné, and Male Wrestler of the Year for Hangman Page.

“Congratulations to all of the SI Now 2025 Wrestling Awards winners,” Khan wrote via his official X account.

Khan added, “AEW received 10 awards, with 8 individual AEW wrestlers winning honors, and the whole AEW team + you AEW fans winning: Sports Illustrated Best Wrestling Promotion in the World in 2025: AEW All Elite Wrestling!”

Featured below is a complete list of the SI Now 2025 Wrestling Awards that AEW took home:

* Promotion of the Year: All Elite Wrestling

* Female Wrestler of the Year: Mercedes Moné

* Male Wrestler of the Year: Hangman Page

* Tag Team of the Year: FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood)

* Best in the Ring: Will Ospreay

* Best on the Mic: “Timeless” Toni Storm

* Breakout Wrestler of the Year: Kyle Fletcher

* Storyline of the Year: “Hangman: Adam Page’s Redemption Arc

* Rivalry of the Year: “Hangman” Adam Page vs. Jon Moxley

* Show of the Year: AEW Double or Nothing