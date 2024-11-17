Winter is coming.

During this week’s episode of AEW Collision, it was announced that the annual AEW ‘Winter is Coming’ edition of Dynamite will be taking place on December 11 at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

Last year’s ‘Winter is Coming’ show featured matches in the Continental Classic.

