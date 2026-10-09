AEW is heading back to Mexico before the end of 2026.

The company announced on Friday that this year’s AEW Winter Is Coming special will take place at Arena Monterrey in Monterrey, Mexico, on Wednesday, December 9.

The event will feature a live episode of AEW Dynamite and a taping of AEW Collision, with both shows carrying the annual Winter Is Coming branding.

AEW confirmed the news following an announcement from FOX Sports Mexico.

“As announced by FOX Sports Mexico, AEW returns to Mexico this December,” the company wrote. “AEW Dynamite and AEW Collision: Winter Is Coming takes over Arena Monterrey on Wednesday, December 9. Presales start Tue 10/13; tickets go on sale Fri 10/16 at 10am CST!”

The official promotional poster features Andrade El Idolo, Bandido, Persephone, Thunder Rosa, and The New Level members Austin Creed and Kofi.

Tickets will be available through a presale beginning Tuesday, October 13, before going on sale to the general public on Friday, October 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

The return to Mexico comes just ten days before AEW Worlds End 2026, which is scheduled for December 19 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Before then, AEW has two additional pay-per-view events on its calendar, with WrestleDream taking place October 17 in Orlando, Florida, followed by Full Gear on November 14 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Wednesday for live AEW Dynamite Results and every Saturday for live AEW Collision Results coverage.