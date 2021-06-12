The official AEW Twitter account has wished current producer and pro-wrestling legend Jerry Lynn a happy birthday. The former ROH world champion turns 58 years old today. Check it out below.

Last night’s Dynamite saw Miro successfully defend the TNT championship against the Dark Order’s Evil Uno. Uno took to Twitter immediately and writes, “I’m sorry I disappointed you.” The Best Man would respond with, “It’s okay. I forgive you.”