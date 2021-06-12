The official AEW Twitter account has wished current producer and pro-wrestling legend Jerry Lynn a happy birthday. The former ROH world champion turns 58 years old today. Check it out below.
Happy Birthday to @AEW Coach #JerryLynn pic.twitter.com/LmGjLOFFfP
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) June 12, 2021
Last night’s Dynamite saw Miro successfully defend the TNT championship against the Dark Order’s Evil Uno. Uno took to Twitter immediately and writes, “I’m sorry I disappointed you.” The Best Man would respond with, “It’s okay. I forgive you.”
It’s okay. I forgive you. https://t.co/9jWqegO5cw
— Miro (@ToBeMiro) June 12, 2021