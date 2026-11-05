The women of AEW went to war in a brutal Blood & Guts match during the November 4, 2026 episode of AEW Dynamite from Jacksonville, Florida.

The match saw Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Jamie Hayter, Alex Windsor and Queen Aminata defeat Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, Megan Bayne, Lena Kross and Persephone in a violent encounter featuring plenty of blood, barbed wire and broken weapons.

Among the more memorable moments were Statlander busting Bayne open with a steel chair, Skye Blue smashing a light tube over Statlander’s head, and Willow dumping a collection of broken glass and toy bricks onto the canvas.

The violence continued when Windsor struck Blue with a barbed wire-covered 2×4, leaving a piece of wire briefly lodged in her back. Cameron also got creative with her weapons, smashing a guitar over Kross’ head after initially bringing a ukulele into the match.

Things escalated further when Persephone climbed the cage and delivered a massive splash onto Queen Aminata, driving the TBS Champion through a table. Divine Dominion were also powerbombed through a barbed wire-covered table during the closing stretch.

The finish came after the Brawling Birds took out Blue with Two Birds One Stone, allowing Cameron to trap Julia Hart in a single-leg crab. Statlander added to the punishment by wrapping barbed wire around Hart’s face, forcing her to submit.

The victory gives Windsor and Hayter momentum heading into their AEW Women’s World Tag Team Championship match against Statlander and Nightingale at Full Gear.

For those interested, you can check out complete AEW Dynamite Blood & Guts Results 11/4/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.

Julia Hart has no choice but to TAP OUT! The Brawling Birds, Wrathlander, @Willowwrestles & @amisylle survive BLOOD & GUTS! 🩸 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/Fw5i8QAoEl — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026

Persephone throws caution to the wind! 🤯 Watch #AEWDynamite #BloodandGuts LIVE on TBS & HBO Max! https://t.co/FZmogqOPo8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 5, 2026