AEW women’s champion Thunder Rosa was noticeably absent from last night’s edition of Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, but a new report has surfaced explaining why.

According to PW Insider, La Mera Mera was not feeling well ahead of the show and was eventually sent home to convalese by AEW’s doctors. This comes shortly after Rosa successfully defended the title against Serena Deeb at Sunday’s Double or Nothing pay-per-view.

Speaking of…Insider adds that any reports of Rosa being injured during her match with Deeb on Sunday were false, as she came out of the match relatively unscathed.

From all of us here at Wrestling Headlines we’d like to wish Rosa a speedy recovery.