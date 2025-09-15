Don’t expect to see “Timeless” Toni Storm in WWE.

The AEW Women’s World Champion appeared on The Sandman Podcast for an in-depth interview with the Extreme Championship Wrestling legend while in “The City of Brotherly Love” for the AEW residency at 2300 Arena the past few weeks.

During the discussion, the top women’s wrestling star made it clear she doesn’t feel that she fits in with “WWE’s whole shtick,” while also crediting AEW President Tony Khan for being the “nicest f**king guy with like the best of intentions,” and talking about some of her matches, opponents and post-wrestling plans.

Featured below are some of the highlights, as well as a complete video archive of the new interview, which was released via The Sandman Podcast’s official YouTube channel @SandmanPodcast on Monday, September 15, 2025.

On having different style matches against Mariah May and Mercedes Mone: “Pulled it off somehow. But you never know. Sometimes you’ll absolutely sh*t in the bed. You just can- you never know. Oh, it’s always totally random for me and I don’t know. Some of it’s just like great. Some of it’s like the worst.”

On being embarrassed at performances and the shows she’s on at times: “Oh, there’s been so many. The worst? Oh, I can’t even go there. There’s just been so much. That’s part of the business. There’s so much garbage. I’ve been on shows where I’m like, this is so embarrassing. I feel like I should pay the fans back their money.”

On her plans for her post in-ring career: “When I’m done wrestling, you’ll never see me again. You’ll never see me in any other capacity, or in any other company, for that matter. Exclusive. I will vanish with that. and there’s no, like, encore. This is it. I’m not doing anything else. Like, where would I go? What would I do? Because I’m on a long deal for AEW, like I’m signed my life to AEW. I’m on a five-year deal, and I can’t remember how long. But I’m a lifer for AEW. There’s no like, ‘oh, well, we’ll see what happens.’ That does happen a lot in wrestling, though, yes. Random crazy shit happens. But as of now, AEW for life.”

On feeling like she doesn’t fit in with WWE’s whole ‘shtick’: “That’s no offense to them. I think they’re great, and I understand them for exactly what they are. They’re a machine. They’re a business. And I just don’t fit in with their whole shtick, and that’s cool. It’s like, I love it. I love a lot of the people that work there and it’s like, yes, get that money. Get that power. But, I mean, realistically, in my life, like, that’s it. I’m not going to like, how old can I do this? How long can I do this? I don’t know.”

On WWE counter-programming AEW: “I think it’s great. Come on, fight me! Be a bit weird of them as a large corporation to just do nothing. It would be a silly business decision not to. Of course they are. Of course they will. It’s their job.”

On working with AEW President Tony Khan: “Well, I’m not really sure on how he’s actually perceived. I assume everyone adores him. He’s like the nicest f**king guy ever with like the best of intentions. He just loves wrestling so much. I just, I love the guy. I f**king love the guy. He’s the best and he works so hard. He’s obsessed with this sh*t. He’s like so into it. Yeah, it’s literally just, if we didn’t have him… If he just wakes up tomorrow and is like, I don’t like wrestling anymore. It’s like, alright. No one loves it like he does.”

