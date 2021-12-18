AEW announced on this evening’s Rampage that women’s champion Britt Baker will be defending her title against Riho at the January 8th Battle of the Belts television special on TNT. Riho earned the opportunity after she pinned Baker clean over a month ago.

It’s official: @RealBrittBaker will defend her #AEW Women’s World Title against top contender and former champion @riho_gtmv at AEW #BattleOfTheBelts on Saturday, Jan. 8 LIVE at 8/7c on TNT from Charlotte, NC! pic.twitter.com/3Zmvegd3mr — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 18, 2021

This is the first match announced for Battle of the Belts, which will see every title in AEW put on the line. Stay tuned.